Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 407.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,058,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,314,000 after acquiring an additional 130,915 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

