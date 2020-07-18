Brokers Set Expectations for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

