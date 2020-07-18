Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $17.42 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

