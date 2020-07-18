Burberry Group plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Burberry Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BURBY opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

