Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,095,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $11,316,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

