CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRNCY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $969.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.