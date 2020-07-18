Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFW. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.89.

CFW opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.42) by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$305.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.30 million.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

