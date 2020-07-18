Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Down 1%

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) shares traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01, 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10,621.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

