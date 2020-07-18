Canaccord Genuity Boosts T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target to $4.00

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.60% from the company’s previous close.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 380,459 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

