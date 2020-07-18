Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Million

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $15.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.98 million and the lowest is $13.86 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $62.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.25 million to $63.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.97 million, with estimates ranging from $64.44 million to $72.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 882,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 60,157 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $3,147,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $246.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

