Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 35,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

