CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $107,000 Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Heico were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Heico by 5.2% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,272.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,113 shares of company stock worth $19,260,506 over the last 90 days. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $97.78 on Friday. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

