CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $130,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.