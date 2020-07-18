CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $136,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $196.28 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $204.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

