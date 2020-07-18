CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $645,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roku by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $38,207.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $38,207.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,689 shares of company stock worth $38,283,274. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

ROKU stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

