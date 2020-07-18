CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $95,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after buying an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.