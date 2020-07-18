CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 1,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 202,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 1,742.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,419,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 1,342,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $11.25 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

