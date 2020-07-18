CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 502.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 317.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,102 shares of company stock worth $12,629,507. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $90.95 and a 52-week high of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

