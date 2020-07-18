CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after buying an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 126.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 12.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.