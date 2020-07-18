CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,130 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

