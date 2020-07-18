CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 250 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

