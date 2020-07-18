CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 280 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $140.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.57.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

