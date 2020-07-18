CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,407 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $383,356,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $24,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

