CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,415 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.