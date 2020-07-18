CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 540 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,951,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 39.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after buying an additional 199,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

CCEP opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.