CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 708 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

