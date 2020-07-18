Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

CVCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 212,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

