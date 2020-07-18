CFO4Life Group LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

