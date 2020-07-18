Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

CRL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

NYSE:CRL opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $197.47.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 119,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 352,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,987,000 after acquiring an additional 122,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

