Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $157.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 13.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 74,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.