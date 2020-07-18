Chubb Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,558 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,005% compared to the average volume of 169 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $629,466,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.