Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

CHD stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.