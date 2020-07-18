CIBC Boosts TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$2.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.84.

Shares of TOG opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$107.36 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

