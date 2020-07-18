CIBC Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$3.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.73.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEY opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of $324.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.