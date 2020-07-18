CIBC Lowers STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$0.60

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of STEP opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.94.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

