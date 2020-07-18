Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after buying an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,065,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

XEC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

