Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.13). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cinemark stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cinemark by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Cinemark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

