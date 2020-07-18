Citizens Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,567 call options.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

CFG stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.44. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

