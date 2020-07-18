Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,147.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Insiders have sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.43. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

