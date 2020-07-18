City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of CIO opened at $9.59 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

