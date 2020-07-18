ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Shares Up 0.3%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, approximately 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

