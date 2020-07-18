Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, 30,851 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 613,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 323,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 137,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

