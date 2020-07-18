Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,361,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 692.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

