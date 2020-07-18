Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4,487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.24. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.65.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

