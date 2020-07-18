Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $433.26 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $499.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.08 and a 200-day moving average of $382.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total value of $1,916,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $3,310,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,646,818.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,591. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.40.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.