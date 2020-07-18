Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,197 Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

WIA opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

