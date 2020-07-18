Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,410 shares of company stock worth $5,242,570 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.