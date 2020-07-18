Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SDY opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

