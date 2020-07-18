Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

HON stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

