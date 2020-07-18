Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

CCI opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.16. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

